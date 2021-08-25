Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United call off games, could Sheffield Wednesday follow?

Rovers' home league encounter with Cambridge United - due to take place on September 4 - will now be rescheduled.
The decision follows international calls for three Rovers' players.
Loan keeper Pontus Dahlberg will be joining up with the 25-man Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Greece in September and a friendly versus Uzbekistan.
Fellow loanee Ethan Galbraith will also be busy in the international break on duty for Northern Ireland under-21s, who visit Malta in the UEFA European U21 Championships early next month before hosting Slovakia.
A third loan player in Tiago Cukur is part of the Turkey under-21 squad who face Championship qualifying matches at home to Belgium under-21s and Scotland under-21s.
Meanwhile, the Millers' trip to Lincoln City, also scheduled for September 4, has also been postponed and will now take place on Tuesday, September 14, with a 7:45pm kick-off.
Midfielder Shane Ferguson received the call to the Northern Ireland senior ranks on Tuesday, with further call-ups to be confirmed shortly.
Sheffield Wednesday's home game with Sunderland at the beginning of September also hangs in the balance and international call-ups for the Owls and Wearsiders could lead to a postponement according to reports in the north east.
Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has already been called up by Northern Ireland - alongside Owls loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Black Cats loanee Niall Huggins, recently signed on loan from Leeds, is also part of the Wales under-21 squad.