Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United call off games, could Sheffield Wednesday follow?

DONCASTER ROVERS and Rotherham United will be inactive on the League One front at the start of Saturday after both games were postponed due to international call-ups.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:32 pm
Keepmoat Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers' home league encounter with Cambridge United - due to take place on September 4 - will now be rescheduled.

The decision follows international calls for three Rovers' players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Loan keeper Pontus Dahlberg will be joining up with the 25-man Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Greece in September and a friendly versus Uzbekistan.

Fellow loanee Ethan Galbraith will also be busy in the international break on duty for Northern Ireland under-21s, who visit Malta in the UEFA European U21 Championships early next month before hosting Slovakia.

A third loan player in Tiago Cukur is part of the Turkey under-21 squad who face Championship qualifying matches at home to Belgium under-21s and Scotland under-21s.

Meanwhile, the Millers' trip to Lincoln City, also scheduled for September 4, has also been postponed and will now take place on Tuesday, September 14, with a 7:45pm kick-off.

Midfielder Shane Ferguson received the call to the Northern Ireland senior ranks on Tuesday, with further call-ups to be confirmed shortly.

Sheffield Wednesday's home game with Sunderland at the beginning of September also hangs in the balance and international call-ups for the Owls and Wearsiders could lead to a postponement according to reports in the north east.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has already been called up by Northern Ireland - alongside Owls loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Black Cats loanee Niall Huggins, recently signed on loan from Leeds, is also part of the Wales under-21 squad.