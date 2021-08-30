Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United 'working to identify' supporters who mocked Millers fans with disabilities

The incident was captured during the Millers 2-0 win over their derby rivals on Saturday afternoon with the footage later emerging on Twitter.

The two men were mocking a Rotherham supporter by rocking backwards and forwards in what appeared to be an imitation of an autistic fan who was 'stimming' during the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the National Autistic Society, stimming, or self-stimulating behaviour, includes arm or hand-flapping, finger-flicking, rocking, jumping, spinning or twirling, head-banging and complex body movements.

People with autism use self-stimulating behaviour for a number of reasons; including for enjoyment, to gain sensory input, or reduce sensory input, as focusing on one particular sound may reduce the impact of a loud, distressing environment something which would particularly be seen in social situations. The behaviour is also used to deal with stress and anxiety and to block out uncertainty.

Doncaster Rovers released a statement after learning of the incident: "Doncaster Rovers are aware of a video on social media which shows two people in the away end at Saturday’s match against Rotherham United.

"The club have a zero-tolerance approach to any and all forms of discrimination and are working with Rotherham United to identify the individuals involved."

The video shows a man in a white jacket and black trousers and another man dressed in black mocking the fan. Rotherham have yet to comment on the incident.

NEW YORK STADIUM: The incident occurred during Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash between Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Getty Images.