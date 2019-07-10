Doncaster Rovers appoint Darren Moore as their new manager

DARREN MOORE has been confirmed as the new manager of Doncaster Rovers.

The former Rovers defender, 45, back in work after being sacked by West Brom in early March, has beaten off competition from the likes of ex-Barnsley, Bury and Mansfield manager David Flitcroft and former Oxford United chief Michael Appleton to become the new boss at the Keepmoat Stadium.

All were interviewed at the start of the week by club officials, alongside former New Zealand national coach Anthony Hudson and an unnamed candidate with coaching experience in the EFL.

Second interviews are understood to have taken place on Tuesday, with Moore winning through the selection process after The Yorkshire Post having revealed late last week that he was interested in the managerial role at his former club after applying for the post.

Moore has signed a rolling 12-month deal with further details regarding his assistant expected in due course.

On his appointment, Moore said: “It feels really good to be back. Having been here before as a player, to be back as the manager is an honour for me.

“I Am looking forward to getting to know everybody around the place; the role really appealed to me given the Club Doncaster model currently in place.”

Moore, whose playing career included spells at Bradford City and Barnsley, is remembered fondly for his playing association with Rovers during a difficult era for the club in the mid-Nineties.

Moore joined the club from Torquay United in July 1995 and proved a mainstay in the club’s backline for two seasons during the ill-fated Ken Richardson era – and is widely recognised as one of the most outstanding defenders to represent the club in past quarter of a century.

Birmingham-born Moore succeeds Grant McCann, who left to become head coach at Hull City on June 21.

Rovers' chief executive Gavin Baldwin added: “I am really pleased to have Darren on board, he was a really strong candidate and I am confident he is a really good fit for the club.

“His values match ours and I am sure our supporters join the owners and myself in giving him a warm welcome and wishing him well at the club. Everyone is now focused on having a good season and building towards the opening game against Gillingham.”