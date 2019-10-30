Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore frustrated by EFL Trophy form

DONCASTER ROVERS have made life far more difficult than it needed to be in this season’s EFL Trophy.

Darren Moore’s side have completed the group stage but will have to wait another fortnight to see if they reach the knockout stages.

Tuesday’s very late winner for Manchester United Under-21s has left Rovers hoping for a favour from Lincoln City next month to squeeze through to the last 32 on goal difference, leaving Moore to rue missed opportunities by his team.

“I thought we made the game a lot harder than it needed to be,” he said. “We started brightly and could’ve been two or three goals to the good after 15 minutes.

“We moved the ball around and they found it difficult the speed and the tempo that we set. But after 20 to 25 minutes they grew in confidence and began to string some passes together and grew into the game.”

Rovers took the lead through Alfie May after 61 minutes, only for Ethan Galbraith to equalise with a volley and Mason Greenwood to win it deep in stoppage time.

That took the young Red Devils through with a perfect record, keeping Doncaster and Rotherham level on points. Doncaster’s goal difference is already superior, so a victory for Lincoln - bottom of the group and with nothing to play for - over the Millers at Sincil Bank on November 12 will send Moore’s men through.