Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says his players showed true grit at Blackpool

Grant McCann was delighted with the performance his players put in at a resurgent Blackpool.

Rovers came from behind to seal a share of the spoils against the Tangerines, whose supporters are now back on-side following the exit of controversial owners the Oyston family.

The result - sealed when Tommy Rowe cancelled out Michael Nottingham's opener - ensured Doncaster stay in the play-off pack in sixth.

Rovers are now a point clear of seventh-placed Peterborough with the added bonus of a game in hand on Posh.

Doncaster boss McCann was delighted with the way his team performed following last weekend's loss at Wimbledon.

"It's not an easy place to come - at any stage of the season - but I thought a draw was the least we deserved," he said.

"I thought we showed the other side of our game: the grit and determination and an attitude to defend."

"All the lads put a shift in and there was some excellent performances.

"The biggest thing was the verve, the energy and tempo because we brought that back tonight.

"Probably the most disappointing thing was the free-kick we had in the last minute which we should have done better from, but everyday we are learning."

Next up for Rovers is a South Yorkshire derby on Friday night at home to fellow promotion chasers Barnsley.

