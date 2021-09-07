Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens on a 'slightly embarrassing' home defeat to Rotherham United

Ten days on from a 2-0 loss to the Millers in League One, when they were second best, Rovers succumbed to a painful thrashing at the hands of United, who inflicted a joint-heaviest defeat upon Doncaster in their time at the Keepmoat Stadium.
It was also their most comprehensive defeat ever to a Rotherham side on a night when new signing Joe Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula made their debuts for the club.
On a fraught night, which saw Rovers' concede three goals in each half to the dominant visitors, Wellens said: "The scoreline was obviously slightly embarrassing. It was very strange and the first and third goals were a bit of a fluke and we had three one-on-ones which we missed.
"I actually thought our front three were really good, but when we took them off, it had a real impact on us as when the game drifted away from us, it was men against boys.
"The scoreline was harsh at half-time. But they are an experienced team and when they make changes, they have know-how and experience and I think we suffered and made a few mistakes and individual mistakes.
"It is getting to a stage where tonight and Rotherham United away were a bit of a wake-up call to us. We need to start winning games and picking up points.
"We have had a tugh run of fixtures and a lot of the favourites to be up at the top end of the division in the first six games and it has been tough as we have had such a fragmented team.
"We have suffered with injuries and the difficult games that have come. We are getting to the stage now where we dig in for the next two or three games and then hopefully Tom Anderson and Cameron John, who is having a scan tomorrow (Wednesday) and (Jon) Taylor will be back and the others are up to fitness, so that the front three tonight will be up to speed."