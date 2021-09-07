Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens on a 'slightly embarrassing' home defeat to Rotherham United

Richie Wellens. Picture: Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

Ten days on from a 2-0 loss to the Millers in League One, when they were second best, Rovers succumbed to a painful thrashing at the hands of United, who inflicted a joint-heaviest defeat upon Doncaster in their time at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It was also their most comprehensive defeat ever to a Rotherham side on a night when new signing Joe Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula made their debuts for the club.

On a fraught night, which saw Rovers' concede three goals in each half to the dominant visitors, Wellens said: "The scoreline was obviously slightly embarrassing. It was very strange and the first and third goals were a bit of a fluke and we had three one-on-ones which we missed.

"I actually thought our front three were really good, but when we took them off, it had a real impact on us as when the game drifted away from us, it was men against boys.

"The scoreline was harsh at half-time. But they are an experienced team and when they make changes, they have know-how and experience and I think we suffered and made a few mistakes and individual mistakes.

"It is getting to a stage where tonight and Rotherham United away were a bit of a wake-up call to us. We need to start winning games and picking up points.

"We have had a tugh run of fixtures and a lot of the favourites to be up at the top end of the division in the first six games and it has been tough as we have had such a fragmented team.