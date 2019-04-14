Doncaster Rovers cement their top-six place

GRANT McCann hailed the depth of his Doncaster Rovers squad after they moved a step closer to confirming their participation in the play-offs.

Plymouth were the latest team swatted aside by Rovers in what was a fourth straight league win.

I have to say the most pleasing thing for me is that we keep losing players yet people come in and continually step up to the plate. Grant McCann

McCann’s side are in the driving seat to claim the final play-off spot, five points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough with just four games remaining, although Posh have a game in hand.

The Ulsterman watched two early goals from Tommy Rowe and Danny Andrew set his side up for a straightforward win and praised the players that stepped into the breach following injuries to a number of key men.

“Momentum is growing and we’re really pleased,” said McCann, who was without John Marquis, Tom Anderson and Ben Whiteman.

“We must have had about 26 or 27 shots today and we’re unfortunate that only two of them went in.

“But I have to say the most pleasing thing for me is that we keep losing players yet people come in and continually step up to the plate.”

Rowe’s thunderous effort after just eight minutes set the tone against an out-of-sorts Argyle side.

The Doncaster captain leathered a shot beyond visiting goalkeeper Matt Macey for his fifth of the campaign.

The early strike certainly settled the hosts and further efforts from James Coppinger and Mallik Wilks were kept out by Macey before a crucial second arrived before the interval.

Full-back Andrew bent in a free-kick from 30 yards to provide some much-needed breathing space to McCann’s side.

The second half was a tale of near chances with neither side able to register a goal.

Ruben Lameiras brought a super reaction stop from Marko Marosi and home substitute Alfie May lifted a shot over the bar when put through.

Despite Peterborough having a game in hand on Rovers, McCann insists he is not glancing at other clubs’ fixtures.

The Rovers chief played it all down before adding: “We need to focus on our job and we need to win to make sure we get in that top six.”

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Andrew, Butler, Downing, Blair, Rowe, Kane, Coppinger (Smith 82), Sadlier (May 64), Crawford (Beestin 76), Wilks. Unused substitutes: Hasani, Lewis, Jones, Blaney.

Plymouth Argyle: Macey, Sawyer, Canavan (Jones 82), Edwards, Threlkeld, Fox, Songo’o (Taylor 45), Sarcevic, Lameiras, Carey, Ladapo. Unused substitutes Letheren, Jephcott, Fletcher, Wootton, Smith-Brown

Referee: O Yates (Staffordshire).