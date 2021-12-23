Doncaster Rovers' December 27 game still on despite club joining growing list of Covid-19 call-offs

With a five-figures crowd which will include a healthy away following and the television cameras in attendance, Doncaster will be desperately hoping their home match against Sunderland does not join the growing list of matches postponed in the round after Christmas.
Leeds United, Barnsley, the two Sheffield clubs, Bradford City and their scheduled hosts Harrogate Town have all lost Boxing Day fixtures because of coronavirus infections. So have Conference side Halifax Town.
In the case of the December 30 game, the postponement has been caused by illness in the Cambridge camp.
Doncaster's last scheduled game before Christmas, at Lincoln City, had to be postponed because of problems in the Rovers camp, but they seem to be through the worst of it now. Sunderland played in the League Cup quarter-final at Arsenal on Tuesday.