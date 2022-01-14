Doncaster Rovers: Gary McSheffrey considers options as loanee Pontus Dahlberg joins Gillingham

The Swedish custodian has struggled for game time during the winter, with manager Gary McSheffrey having taken the decision to promote Louis Jones to being his first-choice keeper.

McSheffrey is now carefully weighing up his options regarding an understudy to recognised number one Jones following Dahlberg's departure.

Dahlberg did make his first start since late November in last weekend's League One loss at home to Fleetwood, due to Jones suffering from a slight hamstring issue.

Pontus Dahlberg. Picture: Getty Images.

But with the problem just a short-term one for Jones, Dahlberg, 22, has been recalled by Watford and immediately loaned out to the Gills.

Swedish outfit IFK Gothenburg had also been linked.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of Dahlberg's exit, McSheffrey said: "We had a couple of talks. I did say to him a few weeks back that I saw Louis as the number one at that moment in time.

"Louis has picked up a bit of a hamstring strain that we needed to monitor and manage well, so Pontus got a game last week and played really well and would (have) potentially keep his shirt at the weekend.

"But ultimately, Pontus is good enough to be a number one in this league, so I think there are one of two clubs would like to take him.

"I would like to keep him as it would leave ourselves short. But ultimately in the bigger picture, it is the rest of Pontus's season and the kid deserves to play football.

"If I am saying Louis Jones is my number one when fit, he (Dahlberg) ultimately wants to play football."

On contingencies to cover for Jones, McSheffrey added: "We’ve got Ben Bottomley out on loan at Tadcaster and there is a callback option on that. Short term, Ben would sit on the bench as back-up.

“And then we know we can use the emergency loan market if Louis was to get an injury.

“There are risks, but if we got a good fifth loan that was an outfield player who could score a goal or two, then it’s risk and reward.

“It’s about weighing up those options."

Dahlberg is due to return to the Keepmoat Stadium with Gillingham on March 12.