Doncaster Rovers hit with fresh injury concerns ahead of trip to Charlton Athletic

Rovers have picked up four points in their last two games as they moved themselves off the foot of the League One table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow's trip to Charlton represents another chance for Wellens' side to pick up some vital points.

MANAGER: Richie Wellens. Picture: Getty Images.

Rovers have had to contend with a number of injuries this season with Gardner picking up a calf problem after playing just 40 minutes in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.

Taylor has just featured once this season and received an injection on Friday to help him combat his injury problems.

“Taylor’s having an injection today and we’ll see how he responds but he won’t be in the squad," said Wellens at Friday's press conference.

“He will only resume training when he feels he is comfortable and pain free.

SIDELINED: Dan Gardner. Picture: Getty Images.

"Gardner’s got a problem with his calf so he won’t be involved. We’re waiting on the results back from a scan.”

Of his chances of featuring at Charlton, Wellens added: “It’s 50/50 with Tommy. He’s come in today and we’ll see how he is and if he can get through training and then we’ll make a decision.

“We got it scanned so we knew there was nothing in terms of ligament damage or anything bone-wise.