Doncaster Rovers: Kyle Knowle not giving up as Rovers face potentially decisive day in battle to beat drop

Rovers’ hopes of pulling off a miraculous escape took another hit on Good Friday as they were beaten by Bolton Wanderers.

Doncaster could be relegated at Shrewsbury Town today if they fail to match or better Gillingham’s result as their promotion rivals face Fleetwood Town.

Gary McSheffrey’s side are six points from safety with just three games remaining and they are heavy favourites to drop into the fourth tier.

KEEP FIGHTING: Doncaster Rovers' Kyle Knoyle Picture: Steve Riding.

“We’ve just got to keep believing in ourselves as a group,” said Knoyle.

“People will rule us out but until it’s mathematically impossible, we’ve still got a chance and we’ve got to keep believing.

“We need to move forward and attack the next three games and get the best results we can.”

Despite winning just one of their last three games, Knoyle feels there has been an improvement in Doncaster’s recent performances.

“There’s been a difference in us in the last three games,” he continued. “We’ve been on top for the majority of the games and created a lot of chances.

“It’s just that with the position we’re in, we need to take the chances and finish the game off.”

On what went wrong against Bolton, Knoyle reflected: “I thought for spells of the game we performed really well but the start of each half is a definite area we can improve on because it was poor.

“I felt getting the equaliser that we could have kicked on and gone on to win the game. To concede at that point was obviously disappointing.”

Last six games: Shrewsbury Town LDLWWW; Doncaster Rovers LWLLDL.

