Doncaster Rovers line up left-back replacement after Danny Andrew's departure to Fleetwood Town

Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Andrew has joined Fleetwood Town - with manager Grant McCann revealing that Rovers have reached an agreement to sign a replacement left-back.

A deal to retain Andrew - out of contract at the end of the month - had been verbally agreed, but the former Grimsby Town player, 28, was the subject of a rival offer from Fleetwood and has joined the Lancastrians on a three-year deal.

McCann said: "We agreed a deal with Danny and his agent which would have seen him rewarded for a good season.

"We wanted it signed before he got married then before he went on his honeymoon but it did not happen.

"We then provided a deadline for Danny to sign the contract as we wanted to resolve the situation but were subsequently told by the player’s agent he had received an alternative offer.

"Unfortunately that is how football works, but we wish Danny well and thank him for his efforts last season.

"We have reached an agreement with another club to sign a left back on a permanent deal. This player has experience in League One and will be a valuable addition to the club.”

On landing Andrew, Fleetwood chief Joey Barton added: “We are really pleased to see Danny join the club.



“He was a key player in Doncaster’s successful season last year as they reached the play-offs, and we hope he can build on that with us over the next three years.



“I know that a number of clubs were interested in signing Danny, so this shows a real statement of intent from the club as we build towards the new season.”