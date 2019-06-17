Doncaster Rovers line up left-back replacement with Danny Andrew to leave the club - and sign for a League One rival

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed that Danny Andrew will be leaving the club - with manager Grant McCann revealing that Rovers have reached an agreement to sign a replacement left-back.

A deal to retain Andrew - out of contract at the end of the month - had been verbally agreed, but the former Grimsby Town player, 28, has received an offer from a rival League One club and will now depart.

McCann said: "We agreed a deal with Danny and his agent which would have seen him rewarded for a good season.

"We wanted it signed before he got married then before he went on his honeymoon but it did not happen.

"We then provided a deadline for Danny to sign the contract as we wanted to resolve the situation but were subsequently told by the player’s agent he had received an alternative offer.

"Unfortunately that is how football works, but we wish Danny well and thank him for his efforts last season.

"We have reached an agreement with another club to sign a left back on a permanent deal. This player has experience in League One and will be a valuable addition to the club.”