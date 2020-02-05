Doncaster Rovers loan star Jacob Ramsey can 'unlock the door'.

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Moore is confident that he has found a player who 'unlock the door' in the shape of head-turning loanee Jacob Ramsey.

The 18-year-old, who joined the club for the rest of the season on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day, showed just why Moore was so keen to bring him to South Yorkshire by netting a brace on his debut in Tuesday night's excellent 3-0 victory at Tranmere Rovers.

The win moves Rovers to within three points of the top six and whetted the appetite among Rovers supporters, who are looking forward to seeing the midfielder stride out for the first time at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday in the club's home encounter with Rochdale.

On Ramsey, who scored his first goals in professional football in the polished win at Prenton Park which moved Doncaster up to ninth place, Moore, who beat off competition from rival sides to sign, said: "He is a really different player. One who likes to isolate people in one-v-one situations and a player who, when the game is tight, can unlock the door by beating somebody.

"He has great feet and agility and is very quick and nimble on his feet and has an eye for goal.

"He is a different type of player to what we have got and a player who I have looked at and thought: 'We could do with something like that.'

"I was really pleased to secure him. We secured him late and I managed to beat two other clubs to get him, so I am really pleased with him.

"We will get him up to speed and the right messages into him and importantly, we will get the message into him in terms of what part he needs to play in the team.

"Without a doubt. It was excellent from his point of view. Like everybody else, he could feel pleased with his work."