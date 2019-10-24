Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore offers injury update on Kaziah Sterling and Jon Taylor ahead of Tranmere trip

JON Taylor should be fit and available for Doncaster Rovers' trip to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Dons midfielder was on the receiving end of some tough challenges as Rovers won 7-1 at Southend United on Tuesday night.

Jon Taylor. PIC: Scott Merrylees.

Southend had Ethan Hamilton and Stephen McLaughlin sent off either side of half time, with both players given their marching orders for rash tackles on Taylor.

But manager Darren Moore expects the midfielder to be fit as Doncaster aim to make it three league wins on the bounce.

"He is fine, it was a few kicks that he had taken," said Moore on Taylor.

"It is a little bit sore but we expect him to be perfectly fine."

Meanwhile, Kaziah Sterling is nearing his return to fitness with Moore hoping to have the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder back "sooner rather than later".

The 20-year-old last featured for Rovers on September 7, when they beat South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

"Kaziah is still on the road to recovery," added Moore.

"That was one injury, it was a dead leg, but in the duration it bled more.

"Kaziah is about explosion, quickness and speed so we couldn't risk him.

"We have sent him back to get more intense treatment and hopefully we will have some good news later."

Moore was pleased with how his side handled Tuesday night's events hailing their professionalism after gaining the two-man advantage.

He said: "We wanted to go down to Roots Hall and come away with a positive result and we got that.

"Despite how the game went, everybody has got to look at how we conducted ourselves and played the game in a respectful and professional manner.

"When a team goes down to 10 men it can be harder but the response from the players was excellent."