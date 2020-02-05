Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore praises new signings after sparkling away day at Tranmere - and reveals what pleased him the most

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Moore praised the impact of new signings Jacob Ramsey, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Devante Cote, who played their part in the club's outstanding 3-0 victory at lowly Tranmere Rovers - to boost the club's League One play-off quest.

Rovers struck three times in the second half as they outclassed the hosts to move within three points of the top six, with the star turn being Aston Villa loanee Ramsey, who netted twice and could easily have taken the match-ball home with him on a dream debut.

Debutant Jacob Ramsey pictured after opening the scoring for Doncaster Rovers at Tranmere. PICTURE: BRUCE ROLLINSON.

Another recent signing in Okenabirhie provided the gloss with a late third for Doncaster, with Cole also producing an encouraging performance.

Moore said: "It takes time and they have come in at the end of a busy transfer window and also we have a games programme where we are playing catch-up.

"We have only been pinching at bits in terms of getting them integrated into the team. But they have been excellent and the longer it goes on, the more unaccustomed they will get to the dynamics of the team.

"Hopefully, we have seen small glimpses of what they can bring to the team.

"We said when they came here that they would give us a different edge."

Delighted with his side's response to the disappointing weekend reverse at Fleetwood, Moore - who hailed his side's decision-making on a testing Prenton Park surface, added: "I was pleased with the all-round team performance and it was the right response from Saturday. We knew it would be a tough task and would have to start the game and compete.

"I felt we went up as the game wore on and we opened up a bit. At times, our decisions on a very difficult night and surface were really good. When the chances came, we took the chances very much."

Moore confirmed that James Coppinger will be in contention for the weekend after missing the game at Prenton Park.