Doncaster Rovers miss out on deadline-day striker but free agent still a possibility

Manager Richie Wellens wanted a winger and a centre-forward on the final day and his hopes were raised when the board put forward extra money so that it was not dependent on moving on players, something Rovers were struggling to do.
They loaned winger Rodrigo Vilca from Newcastle United, but the paperwork was not completed in time to loan the striker they badly need with Fejiri Okanebihrie out injured.
But clubs can sign free agents outside of the transfer window, so Wellens may still be able to find a solution.