Doncaster Rovers miss out on deadline-day striker but free agent still a possibility

Doncaster Rovers failed to sign the striker they wanted on deadline day but may look to add a free agent in the coming days.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:10 am
DISAPPOINTMENT: Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens

Manager Richie Wellens wanted a winger and a centre-forward on the final day and his hopes were raised when the board put forward extra money so that it was not dependent on moving on players, something Rovers were struggling to do.

They loaned winger Rodrigo Vilca from Newcastle United, but the paperwork was not completed in time to loan the striker they badly need with Fejiri Okanebihrie out injured.

But clubs can sign free agents outside of the transfer window, so Wellens may still be able to find a solution.