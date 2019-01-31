Doncaster Rovers release senior duo as McCann trims his squad

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed that Paul Taylor and Mitchell Lund have now officially left the club - with the dual exits to conclude their transfer deadline-day activity.

Former Bradford City winger Taylor reached an agreement with Rovers to terminate his contract by mutual consent earlier this month and it has now officially been confirmed.

Mitchell Lund.

Rovers were also in talks with full-back Lund regarding a mutual agreement to end his deal - with both him and Taylor being down the pecking order at the club.

That decision has now been rubber-stamped.

Meanwhile, young professionals Morgan James, Jacob Fletcher and James Morris have also left the club.

