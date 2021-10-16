Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has overseen just two wins in 11 League One matches so far this season. Picture: Getty Images

Richie Wellens' men were left chasing the game following a rapid start by their high-flying visitors, though actually played some decent football themselves before the interval.

But, having failed to capitalise on a couple of decent opportunities to reduce the deficit, Doncaster appeared to run out of ideas in the second period and didn't ask anywhere near enough questions of the Chairboys, appearing to accept their fate.

The afternoon could hardly have got off to a worse start for a Rovers side who now find themselves four points from safety.

Joe Jacobson delivered a right-wing corner to the far post, where it was all too easy for centre-half Anthony Stewart to nod the ball back across goal and beyond Pontus Dahlberg.

Despite the early set-back, Doncaster responded with a couple of bright attacking moves of their own, but could easily have found themselves 2-0 down on 10 minutes when Jason McCarthy nodded Gareth McCleary’s inviting cross from the right wide of the mark.

There was to be no such let-off for the hosts seven minutes later. The excellent McCleary delivered another dangerous right-wing centre, and this time Adebayo Akinfenwa met the ball, looping a far-post header back across goal and inside the upright.

As glaring as their defensive fragility was, Rovers continued to show glimpses of their ability as an attacking force.

One swift counter-attack ended with Rodrigo Vilca seeing a strike easily saved by David Stockdale before Jordy Hiwula made excellent progress down the left before smashing an effort against the Wanderers cross-bar.

Thiago Cukur looked set to reduce the arrears in first-half stoppage-time, engineering himself a clear sight of goal with a composed bit of play, but Stockdale produced a superb save to touch the Turk’s low strike past the base of his right-hand post.

The second half was a far less eventful affair, with the Chairboys happy to drop a bit deeper and let the home side have the ball.

With Rovers lacking any real cutting edge in the final third, Stockdale remained a virtual spectator until the 76th minute when he had to push away substitute Ethan Galbraith’s stinging 20-yarder, though that was about all Wellens' troops could muster.