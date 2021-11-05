Doncaster Rovers: Richie Wellens issues positive injury update ahead of FA Cup fixture at Scunthorpe United

The Peruvian was among the unused substitutes on Tuesday evening as Doncaster drew 1-1 at Crewe Alexandra.

Richie Wellens opted to leave the player on the bench to give him time to recover after he was unable to take part in training on Monday.

FIT AGAIN: On-loan Newcastle United winger Rodrigo Vilca. Picture: Getty Images.

“Rodrigo is a young boy starting out and Saturday-Tuesday is a massive strain on his body,” said Wellens.

“He came in on Monday and he just couldn’t train because his legs were that sore. It’s about his legs going from boy’s legs to man’s legs. That will only come with games.

“He’ll be okay for the weekend. He just came to us and said he wouldn’t be able to play on Tuesday and he’s physically not ready to train. In that situation it’s difficult to pick him."

John Bostock came off the bench after 84 minutes against Crewe after Wellens decided not to start him following his performance against Charlton.

“We were worried about Bozzy because he played against Charlton and his stats were well down,” added Wellens.

“His sprint distances were non-existent if I’m being honest.