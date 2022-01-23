Doncaster Rovers: Self-belief growing says match-winner Joe Dodoo after win at Milton Keynes Dons

Doncaster hauled themselves off the bottom of the League One table after pulling off an unlikely 1-0 win at the play-off hopefuls with a 41st-minute goal from Dodoo.

The striker’s left-footed finish before proved to be the difference as Rovers registered their first away win of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think we’ve been good in the last three games but we didn’t get the results in the last two,” said Dodoo.

Doncaster Rovers' Joe Dodoo. Picture: Steve Riding.

“I think our win against MK Dons was well deserved.

“There’s plenty of belief in the team and we’ve added some new players to the squad which has helped. You have to keep the intensity up, defend and work for each other.”

While he took the plaudits for scoring the winning goal, Dodoo was keen to emphasise the defensive improvements that made the triumph possible.

“I thought the back four were fantastic, but everybody defended well,” he added. “It’s important because when you keep a clean sheet, you’ve always got a chance.

“We were able to get a goal and then the team defended brilliantly to get the win.

“We’ve been through some really tough times this season, but we’re saying we’ll never give up and we’ll keep doing the right things.

“There are times where we’ve been ahead and thrown it away and I think we’ve learned from that.”

Milton Keynes Dons: Cumming, Watson, O’Hora, Lewington, Harvie, McEachran, Coventry (Boateng 75), Corbeanu, Parrott (Wickham 75), Twine, Eisa. Unused substitutes: Ravizzoli, Bird, Ilunga, Davies.

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Horton, Smith, Galbraith (Seaman 44), Rowe, Agard (Bogle 55), Dodoo, Martin (Barlow 83). Unused substitutes: Mitchell, Hasani, Blythe, Ravenhill.