Doncaster Rovers show forward thinking with signing of Fejiri Okenabirhie

DONCASTER ROVERS have completed the signing of Shrewsbury Town forward Fejiri Okenabirhie for an undisclosed fee.

Okenabirhie has signed a two-and-a-half year deal. Rovers have been chasing the ex Dagenham and Redbridge player for several weeks and have now made the decisive move after making an initial approach earlier this month.

Following further negotiations this week, a deal was brokered.

The arrival of Okenabirhie follows on from the capture of Devante Cole with Rovers seeking another attack-minded signing before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

Okenabirhie has not been involved in the Shrews squad since late December with the Shropshire club resigning themselves to the 23-year-old - who is out of contract in June and can leave for nothing - leaving this month.

Okenabirhie has netted just three times this term, but plundered 16 goals in 2018-19, which saw him attract interest from Sunderland last January.

The player is well known to Rovers talent identification manager Adam Henshall from his time at Shrewsbury.

He said: “I spoke to the manager about his ideas and how he saw me fitting in, there’s something he’s building here that I wanted to be a part of.

“He told me about how he wants to play, I’ve seen Rovers as well this season and the style of play suits me. Hopefully I can get some goals to help the team.”

“I just want to contribute to a team that are already doing well, adding my attributes to the squad. We’re just outside the play-offs and hopefully we want to break into the top six.

“I like scoring goals, finishing is my best attribute so hopefully I can get a few while I’m here - I like scoring goals. I did that for a season-and-a-half at Shrewsbury, I’m ready to do the same thing here.”