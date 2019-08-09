Doncaster Rovers sign former Rotherham United winger Jon Taylor

DONCASTER ROVERS have signed former Rotherham United winger Jon Taylor on a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

Taylor, 27, a one-time record signing for the Millers when he joined in August 2016, elected to leave his old club at the end of his contract earlier this summer and has now linked up with Rotherham's South Yorkshire rivals.

On joining Rovers, Liverpool-born Taylor said: “It’s been a difficult summer for myself and I have had offers from different clubs, but I felt this one suited me and I was keen to get it done.

“After speaking to the manager and hearing how he wants the team to play made my mind up that I wanted to come here.

“I know that I am coming into a team that likes to play an attacking style of football, and I want to be able to make an impact and score goals to help us push for promotion.”

Taylor will wear the No.10 jersey during his time with Rovers.