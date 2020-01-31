Doncaster Rovers sign highly-rated young Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey on loan for the rest of the season

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Moore has completed his first signing of deadline day and third of the week after bringing in Aston Villa's teenage midfielder Jacob Ramsey on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club last month and has now been allowed out to Rovers to continue his development.

Ramsey is highly regarded at Villa having through the ranks at the club and he has represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level.

The starlet , who was named as Villa's academy player of the season in 2018-19 and has excelled for the under-23s at Premier League 2 level this term, made his senior debut last season for Villa and he has appeared twice in the first team in this campaign.

Ramsey made his debut from the bench in Villa's Championship derby with West Brom last February and has made two substitute appearances for the Midlands giants this season in the EFL Cup and FA Cup - in the games against Brighton and Fulham respectively.

Earlier this week, Rovers sealed the signings of forwards Devante Cole and Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Meanwhile, Will Longbottom, Cody Prior and Rakish Bingham have all left the club.