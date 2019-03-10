Doncaster Rovers star banned for Blackpool trip

DONCASTER Rovers will be without 22-goal John Marquis at Blackpool tomorrow after the striker was sent off for two yellow cards at Wimbledon.

He left the field in the 51st minute before Steve Seddon and Shane McLoughlin fired bottom club Wimbledon to a crucial win.

Seddon put the Dons ahead on 67 minutes with substitute McLoughlin sealing a first league home win since Boxing Day in stoppage-time.

Rovers chief Grant McCann, who was charged by the FA over his conduct following the draw with Charlton, claimed the second yellow for a challenge on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was harsh.

Rovers remain sixth despite four league games without a win but McCann says his players need to once again play like every game is their last as they look to reignite their push for a top-six finish.

He criticised them for being ‘too safe’ and failing to turn the screw on the bottom side.

“We looked a safe team. Everything was safe. We passed back too much, we didn’t play with any real intensity especially in the first half.

“It’s not like us really because the boys never get that message. We need to find the flair, the front foot, the creating chances, the playing with freedom - we need to find it because it was missing.

“It’s a disappointing result for us but there is a long way to go.,” added McCann, who still felt Rovers responded very well to going down to 10 men – James Coppinger twice being denied by the goalkeeper before the Dons scored their second.

AFC Wimbledon: Ramsdale, Kalambayi, Nightingale, Thomas, Sibbick (McLoughlin 63), Wagstaff (Barcham 63), Hartigan, Wordsworth, Seddon, Pigott (Hanson 81), Folivi. Unused substitutes: Watson, Pinnock, Connolly, McDonnell.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Lewis (Crawford 46), Downing, Butler, Andrew, Blair, Whiteman, Kane (Smith 68), Wilks (May 68), Marquis, Coppinger. Unused substitutes: Rowe, Anderson, Sadlier, Jones.

Referee: P Marsden (Lancashire).