Doncaster Rovers still 'aiming for the stars' and a top-two finish, says manager Grant McCann

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann insists that a top-two finish in League One still remains within the club's remit ahead of the pivotal run-in.

After their FA Cup adventure ended at home to Crystal Palace at a sell-out Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday, sixth-placed Rovers will now solely concentrate their energies on league business, starting with an M180 derby at Scunthorpe United on Saturday lunch-time.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

Rovers - who could be without defender Joe Wright for the rest of the season after he damaged ankle ligaments in training last Friday - head into the game as one of the form sides in the division since Christmas, with McCann's side having lost just once in the league in seven matches since Boxing Day.

As it stands, they are 13 points behind second-placed Barnsley, who they welcome in a South Yorkshire derby on March 15, but do have two games in hand.

On whether Rovers' automatic promotion hopes are over, McCann, who reports no fresh injury issues ahead of Saturday's game, said: "It is going to be difficult. Them and Luton have put a big gap between themselves and sixth place.

"But there is a long way to go and a lot of twists and turns. We are aiming, as always, for the stars. We still do not think that we cannot reach the top two.

"The boys' belief is to do the best we can - and that is to try and reach the top two. If we don't quite get there, we don't. But there is 15 games to go and we have got to Barnsley at home and Luton away and there's a lot of big games coming up."