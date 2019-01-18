Doncaster Rovers to announce contract extension of leading player on Monday: McCann

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has confirmed that one of the club's leading players will sign a new contract on Monday.

A host of Rovers players see their deals expire in the summer, with John Marquis, Ben Whiteman, Ali Crawford, Tom Anderson, Kieran Sadlier and Alfie May, who recently signed a contract extension, being the only senior players in the current first-team squad who are under contract beyond June.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

The experienced trio of Tommy Rowe, Andy Butler and James Coppinger are among those whose deals end, along with Danny Andrew, Niall Mason, Marko Marosi, Ian Lawlor and Matty Blair - and the club's contracted loan players including Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks.

McCann said: "We are progressing on contracts. One of our main players will sign a new contract on Monday. We are in talks with the others and I will have further talks at the end of the month when I speak with the chairman and the board."

Meanwhile, Rovers have come to an agreement with Paul Taylor to terminate his contract by mutual consent, with Mitchell Lund also in talks to follow suit - and his future could be resolved shortly.

Ex-Bradford City winger Taylor recently rejected a move to a rival League One side, understood to be Scunthorpe United.

McCann said: "Tayls has been so unfortunate with the form of the front four. It has been difficult for him to get in."

Full-back Mason could be available for tomorrow's home game with Burton, but key midfielder Kane (groin) is sidelined.