Doncaster Rovers underline their promotion promise

New boy Kazaiah Sterling is convinced Doncaster Rovers are on the right track to achieve big things this season after their unbeaten start to the campaign continued with a win over Lincoln.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Sterling made his second appearances for Rovers, coming off the bench to set up Jon Taylor’s winner against the Imps.

“It’s early doors but as it stands we’re unbeaten so I think we can do really well this season,” said Sterling.

“We’ve got a great team spirit.

“At the moment, we’re just taking it game by game and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Sterling made a big impact off the bench, powering onto a loose ball and brushing past challenges before picking out fellow substitute Taylor to slam home the winner seven minutes from time and make it back-to-back wins for Rovers.

It had been a competitive game between two sides determined to attack at pace and in good number.

Lincoln made a strong start but Rovers took a 13th-minute lead when Niall Ennis brought down a long clearance from goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, shifted the ball onto his left foot and lashed a shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

Rovers were buoyed by the goal and were unfortunate not to extend their lead through Ennis or Tom Anderson.

But Lincoln roared back as half-time approached, carrying their renewed determination into the second half where they found the leveller.

Jorge Grant took advantage of of unattentive Rovers defending to peel away from Brad Halliday and sidefoot in a deep cross from close range.

Both sides grafted well but each struggled for serious opportunities.

That was until Sterling and Taylor combinedto ensure a week disrupted by Bolton Wanderers’ 11th-hour decision to postpone the Tuesday night game finished on a high note.

Sterling said: “I think we showed great team spirit to keep going the second goal that we needed.

“With the goal I just kept going until I got the space I needed and it was a great finish by Jon. I just needed to keep a cool head and I did that. I was just happy to play a part in it.”

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Whiteman, Gomes (Blair 87); Sadlier, Coppinger (Sterling 72), May (Taylor 72); Ennis. Unused substitutes: Dieng, Blaney, Crawford, Longbottom.

Lincoln City: Vickers; Eardley, Shackell, Bostwick, Toffolo; Anderson (Andrade 67) O’Connor (Chapman 86), Morrell, Grant; Payne, Walker (Akinde 68). Unused substitutes: Smith, Bolger, Lewis, Sault.

Referee: C Hicks (Surrey).