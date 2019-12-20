Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley - Buoyant Darren Moore keeps accentuating positives

Doncaster Rovers have not won a League One match since October’s 7-1 demolition of Southend United, yet manager Darren Moore goes into today’s visit of Accrington Stanley optimistic.

Moore took great heart from aspects of Rovers’s performance in last week’s 2-1 defeat at Wimbledon, and the return from suspension of Tom Anderson further boosts his options. With captain Ben Whiteman saying he is fully focussed on Doncaster, despite reports linking him with Huddersfield Town among others, Moore’s mood is much brighter than recent results.

Doncaster Rovers' Tom Anderson. Picture: Marie Caley

“I saw signs of us coming back to where we’d been at,” he said.

“We went to a difficult ground with difficult opponents and we took the game away from them in their own backyard.

“It was a dominant display but by two minor lapses of concentration, we weren’t able to see the game out which was the disappointing thing.

“We’ve taken positives out of the game and then you apply yourselves and improve on those positives.”

As well as Anderson’s return, Doncaster also have Jon Taylor and Niall Ennis getting back to full fitness.

Centre-back Anderson picked up a three-match ban for his red card at Wycombe Wanderers. It adds to the healthier glow around the squad.

“There was a lot of 50-50s last week with players in terms of do we play them or not,” said Moore.

Ennis, who returned from six weeks out with a hamstring injury at Kingsmeadow, proved his fitness in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday.

The interest in Whiteman continues despite the 23-year-old signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract last month. Hull City had a bid rejected in the summer, and Huddersfield are one of around 12 clubs to have shown an interest this season, although none have yet lodged an offer ahead of the January transfer window.

“The way I’ve been playing and performing over the last 18 months has warranted that,” said Whiteman. “You’ve just to put it to the back of your mind. My full focus in on Doncaster Rovers.

“Hopefully, I can repay the faith shown in me with performances and a successful season.”