Doncaster Rovers v Bolton Wanderers – Jacob Ramsey set to continue learning process

As many a one-hit wonder can tell you, following up a great start is the difficult part.

Jacob Ramsey caught the eye on an exciting Doncaster Rovers debut at Tranmere Rovers last week, but failed to hit the same heights in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Rochdale.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Darren Moore. Picture: Marie Caley.

The 18-year-old Aston Villa midfielder has joined on loan to South Yorkshire to learn senior football, and the Rovers manager says his second lesson will do him the world of good. His third may come from the bench at home to Bolton Wanderers tonight.

“He’s a wonderful signing and acquisition for us,” Moore said.

“He got the two goals for us on Tuesday night and he’s played the game on Saturday and learned about the different types of games.

“That will be huge for Jacob on his second league outing for us at the football club.”

He got the two goals for us on Tuesday night and he’s played the game on Saturday and learned about the different types of games. That will be huge for Jacob on his second league outing for us at the football club. Darren Moore

Having rested on-loan youngsters Niall Ennis and Cameron Johns to the bench at the weekend, Moore hinted it could be Ramsey’s turn next. Although Ramsey has been loaned to Rovers to get minutes under his belt, part of Moore’s remit is not to over-use him.

“It’s how we use him and when we use him in the games ahead of us to get the maximum energy and potential out of him,” he pointed out.

“We’ve got to freshen it up because there is an accumulation of games.

“People look at the game in isolation but there is always an accumulation of games that you’ve got to look at and there are games ahead of us.

“We’ve got to utilise the squad, keep the squad fresh, try to stay away from injuries from overuse and trying to work the squad a bit.

“We’re in a cluster of games and they are coming thick and fast.”

A combination of Bury’s expulsion, the weather, international breaks – which are not automatic in the third tier – and Bolton Wanderers controversially calling off the reverse fixture with Bolton have given the League One schedules a skewed look this year, and Rovers have been playing catch-up lately.

They have played 11 times since Christmas, but this is their last midweek fixture until the rearranged trip to Portsmouth on March 17.

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LDWLWD; Bolton Wanderers LLLDWL.

Referee: C Sarginson (Staffordshire).

Last time: Doncaster Rovers 1 Bolton Wanderers 2, April 8, 2014, Championship.