Doncaster Rovers v Burton Albion – Manager Darren Moore searching for some consistency

Consistency and continuity are what Darren Moore craves for Doncaster Rovers ahead of today’s League One visit of Burton Albion.

Rovers have been frustrated since their 7-1 win at Southend United, seeing last weekend’s scheduled trip to Tranmere Rovers postponed, then beaten by a stoppage-time Manchester United goal in the EFL Trophy.

Since four consecutive wins in August/September, they have only won three of 10 games.

“Momentum and consistency are the words we’re using at the moment,” said manager Moore.

“It’s been stop-start with the game getting called off at Tranmere.

“We’re back to the league programme now and hopefully we can get some consistency and continuity.

“I do feel closer to getting that consistency. But over the course of the next seven, eight, nine games we will hopefully see it.

“We’ve started the season now and things have settled down a bit and now we’re looking for that consistent level of performance and continuity.

“That’s the challenge for us all at the football club, to try and find that.”

It hardly helped the quest for continuity that Moore treated the midweek match against Manchester United’s Under-21s the way most managers treat the EFL Trophy, making a raft of changes. His side were beaten 2-1.

Cameron John and Alex Baptiste are progressing faster than Matty Blair but none are yet ready to return, while Kazaiah Sterling has suffered an unspecified illness since being wrongly diagnosed with a minor injury against Rotherham United almost two months ago.

On-loan centre-forward Sterling has returned to parent-club Tottenham Hotspur for treatment.