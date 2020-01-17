Doncaster Rovers v Coventry City - Flexible approach paying dividends for Darren Moore

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has introduced more yoga sessions to the club’s training regime in an attempt to stave off injuries.

Moore’s charges have won four of their last five League One outings and sit just two points outside the play-off places.

Rovers welcome Coventry City to the Keepmoat Stadium this afternoon, knowing that a win could take them as high as fifth.

Moore has revealed the steps taken to avoid a large number of injuries hitting his relatively-small squad.

“We have introduced yoga sessions, because we have not had a lot of bodies, for extra stretching for the players,” said Moore.

“We have been trying extra massages and ice baths, all those kind of things – to aid the prevention of injury.

“It’s a credit to the medical team that they have kept that going because it is really important that we keep those bodies on the pitch.

“It has been paying well up to now. Pilates and yoga sessions are common in the game and are really, really good.

“Long may it continue as long as the players are reaping the benefits of it.”

Doncaster are yet to recruit any new players this January and Moore is keen to change that fact before the window closes at the end of the month.

He said: “We need some players in. I wouldn’t be happy at where it is now.

“Where it is now, yeah, it’s okay but to go for the second half of the season? No.”

Moore has revealed Doncaster have missed out on a few of their transfer targets but insists there are other players on his radar.

He continued: “There’s one or two that we’ve missed out on for various reasons.

“It can be just the player choosing to go somewhere else or the advisor getting involved. It is what it is.

“The beautiful thing is that while we have missed out on some, there are other targets. While ever they are out there, we will still work to see if we can get hold of them.”

Coventry have not lost a league game since a 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury Town on December 14 and Moore added: “With the level of the division, and how tight it is, everybody is taking points off each other at the moment.

“It is a real, real tough division and they are on a good run of games. They are a good team and have got some wonderful individuals and, collectively, they are a good unit. It presents itself to be a good game.”