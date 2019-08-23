Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City: Alfie May gets support from the top

A FOOTBALLER who has come into the professional ranks via the hard route, Alfie May represents an admirable example to follow.

The Doncaster Rovers forward earned his spurs in non-league circles at the likes of Hythe Town before swapping the building site for the comparative big-time with Rovers in January, 2017 – and now he is one of the ‘senior brigade’ at 26.

May may still be waiting to get off the mark this season, but manager Darren Moore has been mightily impressed by his effervescent, workaholic contribution on the pitch and infectious ‘glad to be here’ attitude.

Having netted goals against the likes of Grimsby Town, Bradford City and Hull City in his Rovers career, the arrival of another comparative neighbour in Lincoln City may be a timely one for May.

Moore said: “Alfie has been superb. Like all of them, it is a level playing field.

“Alfie knows it is a great opportunity to come and play and really stake a firm place in this team. He is performing really well and we want Alfie to add goals to his game.

“He gives a lot of energy and endeavour to the team and is a bright, bubbly person on and off the pitch which is really good and I love to see it with him.

“What we are trying to do with Alfie is add some more goals because his all-round game is very good. He is a threatening player and causes a lot of problems for opposition. He deserves to be on the scoresheet for the way he has been going about his business.”

On their first league visit to the Keepmoat Stadium, Lincoln are expected to be backed by around 3,000 fans in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.