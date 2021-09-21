Doncaster Rovers v Manchester City: Richie Wellens could ring changes for City’s visit

Pizza the action: John Bostock could feature for Doncaster Rovers after missing the league win over Morecambe. Picture Bruce Rollinson

With games at Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town next, and with his team having lost their opening match of this season’s Football League Trophy 6-0 at home to Rotherham United, manager Richie Wellens will focus on the bigger picture.

Joseph Olowu, Dan Gardner, John Bostock, Aidan, Louis Jones, Branden Horton, Charlie Seaman, AJ Greaves and Liam Ravenhill could all play despite having not featured at the weekend.

Rovers earned their first victory at the tenth attempt under Wellens when they beat Morecambe 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday. They rode their luck at times, but might well argue it was payback for some of the misfortune suffered since Wellens took over in the summer.

Regardless, it was an important moment for the team, as Tommy Rowe admitted.

“We were delighted to get the win, it’s something that has been on our minds for the last few weeks,” he said.

“Our performance wasn’t brilliant but sometimes you just have to grind out a result.

“Football doesn’t always go the way you want it to and we’ve not had the best start but we’ve kept working and got our rewards.”

Manchester City, whose under-21s won 3-0 at Scunthorpe in their opening game, also have a League Cup fixture at home to Wycombe Wanderers this evening.