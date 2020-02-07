Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale – Ready to continue making ‘small but sure steps’

IT will not be lost upon Doncaster Rovers that their run of five victories in their past eight league matches is something akin to play-off form.

Yet amid the intense jockeying for position towards the business end of the League One table, that sort of form must continue if Rovers are to clinch a top-six finish for the second successive campaign.

We have covered a huge amount of ground and it is just looking to get that consistency and improvement. Darren Moore

But, for the time being, Darren Moore’s side are ticking along nicely, with the fact they are in the mix – in a season which was always likely to be a transitional one – being a laudable feat.

With managers always liable to be greedy, Rovers chief Darren Moore – who could hand home debuts to Jacob Ramsey, Devante Cole and Fejiri Okenabirhie today – plainly wants more.

The Rovers chief, whose side were excellent on a tricky surface in an accomplished 3-0 victory at Tranmere Rovers in midweek, said: “I have beaten the drum from the start of the season that we are team who are a work in progress.

“We have covered a huge amount of ground and it is just looking to get that consistency and improvement.

“Even at this stage of the season, there are parts of our game that we are still looking to improve and will continue to in and out of possession of the ball.

“My message is to keep getting around the boys and supporting them and trying to see improvements coming.

“Hopefully, the supporters watching within will see there is some successful planning here in terms of our performance and how we go about our business on the pitch.

“It has been small, but sure steps here.”