Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United – Paul Warne desperate to avoid suffering late derby misery again

PAUL WARNE knows what it is like to be on the receiving end of gut-wrenching late derby goals.

Just last week, the Rotherham United chief was left to curse his side’s fortune after they lost out to a last-gasp goal from Sheffield Wednesday’s Atdhe Nuhiu in the Owls’ 1-0 Carabao Cup win at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It was the third time in five visits that Wednesday had scored pivotal stoppage-time strikes in away appointments at Rotherham.

When it comes to derbies between the Millers and today’s opponents Doncaster, however, the boot is firmly on the other foot.

A stoppage-time strike from Kieffer Moore earned Rotherham a point in a 1-1 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium last November and there was further despair for Rovers in the reverse fixture with two goals in added-on time giving the Millers a dramatic 2-1 victory at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Warne said: “It is a like bit like us against Wednesday under my domain.

“We play alright against them and look like we have done enough to win a game or draw and then for some reason, right at the death, we suffer.

“I do not know if they have got any hang-ups, but I know that they (Doncaster) will be desperate to beat us.”

The last time that Warne pitted his wits against Darren Moore proved a one-sided affair, with Moore, then in charge of West Brom, seeing his side triumph 4-0 at Rotherham last December.

Almost nine months on and Moore is now managing a level down in League One and Warne believes that Rovers should make the most of him while they can, while hailing the dynamic appointment by the club in the summer.

“He’s a really good acquisition for Donny and I think they are lucky to have him,” Warne added.

“I will be surprised if he stays there for many years because his experience of higher level football and the experience he got at West Brom last season and the respect he got off the players will stand him in good stead for a great managerial career.

“I hope he does because he is one of many good blokes.

“I enjoy watching his teams play and I cannot be much more complementary than that.”