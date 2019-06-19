Doncaster Rovers 'would not welcome' approach for Grant McCann after Hull City are linked

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has been strongly linked with the vacant Hull City position - although club sources insist there has been no approach from the Tigers and 'neither would they welcome one.'

McCann's name leapt to the top of the betting on Tuesday, with the former Peterborough United chief installed as the surprise odds-on favourite, with the likes of Michael Appleton and Sol Campbell also linked with the role.

Rovers sources stated that the news had come from nowhere, with McCann - a friend of former Hull chief Nigel Adkins - busy setting up several incoming deals to boost his squad numbers and planning for the new season.

The Tigers' hierarchy are interviewing candidates this week ahead of deciding upon the successor for Adkins, who turned down fresh terms from the club and announced his departure

earlier this month.

They remain hopeful of announcing the new man in the KCOM Stadium dug-out before pre-season.