Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers: McCann is urging his side to ‘aim for the stars’

YOU have to go back to January 2017 for the last occasion when Doncaster Rovers won five successive league games.

That occurred in a season when Rovers clinched promotion to League One under Darren Ferguson and his successor in current manager Grant McCann is certainly not shying away from declaring his own lofty aims for the club in the current campaign.

While some wily bosses would avoid speaking openly about targets in order to avoid setting themselves up for a fall, McCann is clearly of a different mindset.

His refreshing mantra of “aiming for the stars” has been set in stone for several months and the immediate quest this week is to claim top spot in League One by the close of play this coming Saturday after the club host Fleetwood.

But before then third-placed Rovers are eyeing a fifth straight win in League One tonight.

McCann said: “A lot of managers do shy away from it, but that is not me.

“I like to say what I feel. If we do not get there then we do not. I like to set targets and the players to know that where we are at the minute is good. But there is always better.

“We always have to improve and want to get better and aim for the stars because if you do not quite get there then you have had a decent season anyway.

“It was set out from La Manga (summer training camp) what we wanted to achieve. Individual and team targets, team and player accolades, and things like that, from the first week.

“We are still doing that and setting little targets within targets and want to keep improving to be the best.”

Accrington have also made an excellent start to their first season at this level and are proving surprise packages to many – although McCann insists he has not been shocked at all.

He said: “I am not surprised whatsoever. Accrington have already proven they have got the capabilities to get into the top six.

“When you have got promoted from League Two and move into this league, you should be aiming not to stay up, but higher than that.”

Ben Whiteman returns from suspension tonight while Tommy Rowe (hamstring) could make an earlier than expected return to training next week.

Last six games: Accrington DDDDWW Doncaster DLWWWW.

Referee: P Wright (Merseyside).

Last time: Accrington 3 Doncaster 2; August 6, 2016; League Two.