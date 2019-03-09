AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers: Don’t write us off, says Grant McCann

the defiance from manager Grant McCann is clearly detectable at the start of a key run of fixtures in Doncaster Rovers’ season.

With good reason, too, with the Rovers chief firmly casting aside talk that they are suffering from an untimely wobble after taking just two points from their past three matches.

In the greater scheme of things Doncaster, whose hold on the final play-off place is down to goal difference, albeit with a game in hand on Peterborough United, have considerably over-achieved this season.

Their glass remains very much half-full ahead of a run of three matches in the next six days, starting at relegation-haunted AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

Rovers then travel to Blackpool on Tuesday for the Seasiders’ first home match under the lights following the end of the Oyston family’s turbulent reign and welcome promotion rivals Barnsley in a crunch South Yorkshire derby next Friday evening.

McCann said: “If I said at the beginning of the season that we would be sitting in sixth place with 12 games to go a lot of people would have laughed at us.

“We feel as if we are in a good position, but feel like we can be in a much better one and we have to make sure we do just that.

“We want to cement our place and really confirm our place in the top six. We want to really get at those teams that are above us and chase them down.

“We think we are just as good as any of those teams that are in the top six and rightly so.

“There is not one team in this league that scares us. We have to make sure we take each game as it comes and play the way we want to play and this (Wimbledon) is a big opportunity for us to get back to winning ways.”

Today’s game at Kingsmeadow sees Danny Andrew return to the scene of his season-ending cruciate ligament injury in August 2017 and, over 18 months on, the full-back will hoping for more pleasurable memories from his latest visit to this part of the capital.

He said: “It is always going to be in the back of your mind, but you need to make sure that the here and now is at the front of your mind.

“That is done now and finished and I have come through a lot of games this season, touch wood, okay.

“It is past and forgotten about and you just concentrate on the next session and game and take it from there.”