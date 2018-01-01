Alfie May and Doncaster Rovers deliver perfect festive gift

Darren Ferguson returns to former club Peterborough United today with Doncaster Rovers “buzzing” after a perfect Christmas.

Three wins, and three clean sheets, have seen Doncaster rocket into the top half of League One and sweep away any thought of a relegation battle.

A 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers was quickly followed by back-to-back Keepmoat Stadium win against Northampton (3-0) and Rochdale (2-0) to leave Rovers in the top 10.

Friday’s win over Rochdale was a special moment for striker Alfie May, who netted his first goal of an injury-hit campaign since September.

“It’s nice to come back after injury and get the goal, it wasn’t nice being out and trying to get your shirt back is difficult, but I could’ve had a couple on Boxing Day, so I said to myself just to not think about it too much,” said May.

It was the 24-year-old’s sixth goal of the season.

“It’s a great three points and we were on top all game, we wanted a third to settle it, but we’ve kept another clean sheet too, with three clean sheets and three wins so far, the dressing room is buzzing.

“Most games we like to press and work hard, and when you see your team-mates working hard you want to push that little bit more, everyone looks at that and John Marquis has run around for 96 minutes and his work rate is unbelievable.

“This is the hardest part of the season because there are so many games in such a short space of time, its been great training though because everyone has a smile on their face, the gaffer is happy and there is such a togetherness around the squad.

“We go to Peterborough with massive confidence now and we’ll go out there to get another three points.”