Andy Butler back to reinforce Doncaster Rovers’ bid for the top-six

Doncaster Rovers’ vice captain Andy Butler is aiming to make up for lost time and help aid the club’s play-off bid.

The veteran centre-half made his first appearance in over a month during the disappointing defeat at Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

Butler came on as a first-half replacement for the injured Tom Anderson but couldn’t prevent sixth-placed Rovers’ first loss in six outings.

Despite the setback in Shropshire, Butler maintains he is ready to help Rovers get over the line and secure a top-six finish in League One.

“You have to be ready to come on no matter what the situation,” said the 35-year-old.

“I’ve kept myself fit over the past few weeks, and when called upon I’ve been ready to get involved.

But even though you’re not involved, you still have to be behind the ones that are playing and be ready when your chance comes. Andy Butler

“It’s been a bit of frustrating time for me being out of the side for a short while and anyone who knows me knows how much I love playing football.

“It wasn’t the way I maybe wanted to come in what with the injury, but that’s the way football is.

“We aren’t going to dwell on this result, just like we haven’t when other results haven’t gone our way.

“There’s still 13 games to go so there’s a lot still to play for.”

Meanwhile, Rovers’ chief Grant McCann is hopeful that influential midfielder Herbie Kane will not be on the sidelines for too long.

Kane, on loan from Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool, sustained a groin injury in the build-up to the Shrewsbury game and missed out altogether.

“He felt his groin in training on Monday,” added McCann, whose team host fifth-placed Charlton at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

“We’ll see where he is over the next couple of days.

“We don’t think he’s too bad so we have to manage him and try and get him back as soon as we can.”