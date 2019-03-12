Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann’s men looking forward to big stage at the seaside

GIVEN Doncaster Rovers’ recent dip in results a seaside trip to a club who have their ‘mojo’ back in Blackpool presents a significant challenge according to manager Grant McCann.

Rovers face a side whose supporters have renewed their vows with the club following the era of the reviled Owen Oyston. Thousands of fans returned to the fold for Saturday’s homecoming with Southend United in a crowd of almost 16,000 and another fair-sided attendance is expected under lights this evening.

The fact that the hosts still have a chance of making the play-offs adds to the degree of difficulty, with Rovers also without the services of banned top-scorer John Marquis.

The play-off room for manoeuvre for sixth-placed Rovers, who are without a win in four league matches, is down to goal difference and Blackpool will draw level on points with them if they prevail.

But should Doncaster claim a much-needed victory it would provide a timely tonic in their season.

McCann said: “There is no hiding behind the fact that we have not been good enough in our last four games.

“We need to get back to where we were. It is a big stage at this point of the season and every single person in the building is looking forward to it and embracing it.

“It is just about making sure we do not get ahead of ourselves or too down and we do not start throwing all our plans and good work from where we started at La Manga (pre-season) when I first came in out of the window as we’ve not won in four games.”

Added hazards tonight are likely to include inclement weather conditions and a poor playing surface, but the Rovers’ manager is not in the business of seeking excuses.

McCann added: “They (Blackpool) have got their mojo back in terms of the club and it is always going to be difficult when a club has that new lease of life.

“But we have got to go there and worry about us and we need know what we have got to do.

“The pitch is not the best, but it will be the same for both teams. It is always windy and wet and we are going to have to make sure we play to the elements and play our game.”

Last six games: Blackpool DDLLWD Doncaster WLDLDL.

Referee: P Wright (Merseyside).

Last time: Blackpool 1 Doncaster 2; March 30, 2018; League One.