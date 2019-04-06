Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers – Rash of fast starts can lead to play-off spot for Rovers, believes Ali Crawford

NO ONE could accuse Doncaster Rovers of being slow out of the traps in their past two league games.

A total of seven goals have been scored in back-to-back League One home victories over Bristol Rovers and Walsall with Rovers racing into 2-0 leads in both just past the ten-minute mark.

Six of the seven strikes have arrived in the first half at the Keepmoat Stadium and midfielder Ali Crawford believes that the continuation of Doncaster’s ‘early risers’ status can cement their place in the final play-off position.

Crawford said: “It helps when you score early on and it gives you a bit of confidence to go and get more and we have shown that in the last couple of games. We always try and go on the front foot at the start of every game and in the last two games we have scored in the first five minutes.

“If we do that in the last five or six games it gives us a really good chance to go and win those games. The mood is good in the camp and we are looking forward to Saturday and going for the win.”

Rovers face a Bradford City side who are fighting for their League One lives after picking up just two wins in 14 since New Year’s Day, but the visitors are also conscious of their own poor recent statistic – they have not won on the road since December 29.

“It is something we need to improve on,” Crawford added.

“It is something we would like to put right on Saturday and it will be a good occasion to start.

“The good thing now is that our fates are now in our own hands and if we win all of our remaining fixtures we will be in the play-offs.

“Bradford’s form has not been great of late, but they are fighting for their lives down there and want to win every point possible.

“It will be a tough game and we are fully aware of that.”