Bristol Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers 1: It was a result we needed, admits Fergie

Doncaster Rovers pulled away from the League One drop zone with a narrow win at Bristol Rovers.

The decisive moment came on 33 minutes, when Niall Mason fired home from the penalty spot to earn Rovers all three points.

Doncaster moved up a massive five places to 14th with victory.

“It was a result we needed,” Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said. “It was a very important game.

“Looking at the league table before the match, we knew we could move up a right few positions and that’s what we’ve done.

“It’s a tough place to come, the pitch is horrible, the atmosphere can be real intimidating here because the fans are very good.

“The first half I felt we controlled most of it. The shape worked really well.

“Second half became more difficult but against the wind and we couldn’t get out.

“We dug in and ground out a result.”