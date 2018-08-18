Burton Albion 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Boyce goal sinks Rovers

Liam Boyce's third goal in as many games secured Burton Albion's first League One victory of the season in a 1-0 win over Doncaster at the Pirelli Stadium.

Two minutes into the second half Boyce struck to deadly effect, firing in off the post after superb work in midfield from Scott Fraser before the Scot unselfishly played him in.

In an evenly-matched first half both Joe Sbarra and Marvin Sordell went close for the Brewers with shots from distance but it was Doncaster striker John Marquis who was guilty of squandering the best opportunity.

He side-footed wide from all of eight yards, Herbie Kane having found him unmarked after the Burton defence had been carved open.

Rovers threatened an equaliser with Joe Wright thumping a header wide and Mallik Wilks showing plenty of pace and trickery down the right to send an angled effort inches wide of the far post.

Substitute Paul Taylor almost rescued a point with a free-kick on the edge of the box that was saved by Stephen Bywater.