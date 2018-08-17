Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers: Herbie Kane determined to repay faith of Grant McCann

EARLY days they may be but Doncaster Rovers loanee Herbie Kane has already shown plenty of evidence that the muck-and-nettles of lower-division football is something he can take his stride.

Gloss in a breakthrough week in his emerging career would arrive if the Liverpool loanee helped Rovers maintain their 100 per cent record at the Pirelli Stadium – after playing an impressive part in league and cup wins against Wycombe and Scunthorpe.

I was not expecting to play straightaway, if I am honest. I do not expect to play in any game; I have got to work hard to earn my right. Herbie Kane

After plenty of experience of Under-23 football with his parent club, Kane is fully embracing his next natural challenge of ‘men’s football’.

The hard-working, down-to-earth attitude of the young Bristolian has quickly made an instant impression with his team-mates, fans and manager Grant McCann – allied to two eye-catching midfield performances.

Kane, 19, who will stay at Rovers for the first half of 2018-19, said: “Thankfully, the manager has had trust in me to put me in the team and, hopefully, that can carry on.

“Liverpool want me to get as many games as possible and take the experience and come back ready.”

On his experiences of League One, Kane, who has captained Liverpool’s development squad side on occasions, added: “It is a league for men. You are playing for three points, which matters.

“Obviously, in the Under-23s, you are still playing for three points. But this is more intense and physical. I am happy and ready for the challenge.”

Rovers are chasing their third successive league victory at the start of a league season for the first time since 1994-95 this afternoon.

You have to go back to 1946-47 for the last occasion that the club won their first four fixtures in all competitions at the beginning of a campaign.

Yet despite seeing his side hit eight goals in the first three wins of his reign, McCann is plainly striving for more ahead of the trip to Burton.

“I told the lads that I am not going to let up until we have got that ruthless edge – we still have not got it,” said the Northern Irishman.