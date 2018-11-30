Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers: We need to make a point to ourselves - Grant McCann

IF DONCASTER ROVERS require any extra motivation ahead of this afternoon’s visit to The Valley, they have some ready-made fuel from the events of 28 days ago.

It was an occasion in which Rovers were second-best in an uncharacteristically below-par display at Charlton, who ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in a League One game on November 3.

Rather more positively, the setback – which led to a dressing-room inquest among players and staff after the game – has served as a catalyst for Rovers’ recent upturn, with Grant McCann’s side having lost just once since.

Rest assured that the visitors are anxious to showcase that improvement in today’s visit to SE7.

McCann said: “Motivational tools are used a lot in football. But we know that day that we were not good enough. There were some choice words said after the game and the players realised that there is not going to be any messing around this year.

“We need to go there and make sure we prove a point to ourselves, really. Nobody else.”

Mindful of the windfalls of a potential money-spinning plum third-round tie and the cache that goes with it should his side progress, the Rovers chief added: “It is a competition that I have a really fondness for.

“I have enjoyed good spells in my management career. A trip to Chelsea in the third round of my first year at Peterborough and a third-round trip to Aston Villa where we beat them on their own patch and played Leicester on the TV in the fourth round.

“I also know how important it is for the club to get some money in and want to make sure, for us and the players, we give a good account of ourselves and see if we can get into the next round.”