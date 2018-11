Have your say

Doncaster Rovers are on the road today when they travel to Charlton Athletic in League One.

Team news: Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has a couple of injury doubts over two unnamed players. But Andy Butler and Niall Mason are available after serving one-game suspensions.

Last six games: Charlton LLWWDL Doncaster Rovers LWWDLL.

Referee: G Ward

Last time: Charlton 1 Doncaster Rovers 0, October 14, 2017, League One.