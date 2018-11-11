Chorley 2 Doncaster Rovers 2: Kane’s double saves Rovers’ blushes in FA Cup

DONCASTER avoided a huge FA Cup upset by coming from behind twice to force a replay against 10-man Chorley.

Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane was the hero as he bagged a brace to cancel out goals from Josh O’Keefe and Courtney Meppel-Walter, while Matthew Challoner was sent off just after the hour for the hosts after a late challenge on Kane.

Manager Grant McCann said: “We knew that it was going to be a hard game on a pitch which isn’t fantastic. Herbie Kane is top class, we know that and he’s got us out of trouble. I thought their goalkeeper was outstanding. I think I might have to find out what his contract details are.”

Rovers got off to the worst possible start as O’Keefe put the hosts ahead after just two minutes by heading home a corner. The lead didn’t last long as Kane equalised nine minutes later, feeding off the scraps after John Marquis’s shot was saved by Matt Urwin.

James Coppinger had a goal ruled out for offside, Malik Walks hit the post, before Meppen-Walter fired home a cracking goal two minutes before the break to put Rovers behind again.

McCann’s men threw everything at the hosts after the break, but Urwin frustrated Rovers with a string of fine saves.

After Challoner’s red card, Urwin made a great double save to deny Marquis and Wilks.

But Kane’s stunning strike 13 minutes from time secured a home replay.

At the death Ian Lawlor made a great one-handed stop to keep out Adam Blakeman’s free-kick.

Chorley: Urwin, Challoner, Teague, Leather, Meppen-Walter, O’Keefe (Cottrell, 28), Newby, Glynn (Whitham, 74), Carver, Almond (Anson, 64). Unused substitutes: Eccles, Jordan, Wilson, Newby.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Mason, Andrew, Butler, Anderson, Whiteman, Kane, Blair (May, 45), Coppinger, Wilks, Marquis. Unused substitutes: Marosi, Blaney, Crawford, Khemis, Amos, Longbottom.

Referee: R Joyce.