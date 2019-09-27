Coventry City v Doncaster Rovers: Kieran Sadlier tipping Rovers to end City’s home run

Kieran Sadlier believes there are no limits to what Doncaster Rovers can achieve this season following their excellent start to the campaign.

Rovers have lost just once in League One this term as they prepare to visit a Coventry City side yet to be beaten – and one that has a perfect home record so far.

Forward Sadlier insists no one in the Rovers camp is intimidated by the form of the Sky Blues and feels Mark Robins’s side should be more concerned about them.

“I think we’ve got a lot of confidence,” Sadlier said.

“I think we can do anything, from the way that we’ve been playing and the way we’ve been going, I think we’ll back ourselves all the way to go right to the top.

“We play some nice football and we’ve got some good players in the team that can perform every week.”

Coventry have confounded expectations by winning all their home matches so far, despite being forced to move 20 miles down the road to groundshare with Birmingham City at St Andrews.

But Rovers are familiar with upsetting the forecasters themselves, having progressed rapidly in Darren Moore’s short time in charge of the club.

Excellent performances in a draw and win over promotion tips Ipswich Town and Peterborough United respectively in recent weeks mean Rovers are more than confident of ending Coventry’s perfect record according to Sadlier.

He said: “They have been very good performances from everyone in the team those days.

“I think we were all disappointed not to come away from Ipswich with a win, which is a positive I guess.

“We’re always confident we can go anywhere and win. We did it last year and we’ve done it again already this year.

“We’d always back ourselves.”